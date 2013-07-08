FRANKFURT, July 8 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate steadied on Monday after European Central Bank policymakers said at the weekend the bank's 'forward guidance' move was a change in communication but meant no change from its strategy. The comments from policymakers Christian Noyer and Benoit Coeure came after the ECB declared last week it would keep interest rates at record lows for an extended period and may yet cut further. President Mario Draghi said after the ECB left its main rate at 0.5 percent last Thursday that the decision to issue 'forward guidance' was driven by market volatility, which took hold after the Fed last month set out a plan to begin slowing its stimulus. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged on Monday at 0.217 percent. The six-month rate dipped to 0.328 percent from 0.330 percent while the one-week rate edged up to 0.095 percent from 0.093 percent. The overnight Eonia rate was unchanged at 0.087 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were firmer, with three-month rates rising to 0.46286 percent from 0.46000 percent and one-week increasing to 0.29429 percent from 0.29375 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector is at 270 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)