FRANKFURT, Aug 8 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate was unchanged on Thursday, as markets assess
whether the European Central Bank is willing to ease policy in
the coming months.
Last week the ECB held its main rate at a record low of 0.50
percent and reaffirmed that it will keep rates at record lows
for an extended period, and liquidity abundant.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained at 0.227 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate was unchanged at
0.341 percent while the one-week rate fell to
0.101 percent from 0.102 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
rose to 0.099 percent from 0.078 percent at the end of
the reserve maintenance period.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.49667 percent from 0.49333 percent and one-week
rates remaining at 0.30500 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector fell to 252 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin as long as excess
liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in
the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money
market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit
rate".
The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit
rate at zero.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)