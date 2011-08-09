FRANKFURT Aug 9 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates dipped on Tuesday as European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet confirmed the central bank had bought bonds on the secondary market. [ID:nL6E7J90FM]

Cash is not circulating in a regular fashion in the euro zone as jitters about the debt crisis grow. Banks deposited 145 billion euros at the ECB overnight, a one-year high, figures showed on Tuesday. ECB40

Evidence of money market tensions has been widespread. Banks took a larger-than-expected 157 billion euros in the ECB's handout of 7-day funding on Tuesday. [ID:nEAP50L924]

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out the chance of further ECB interest rate hikes until well into next year.

The three-month Euribor rate EURIBOR3MD= -- traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --dipped to 1.555 percent from 1.56 percent a day earlier, touching the lowest level since June.

Six-month Euribor rates EURIBOR6MD= fell to 1.745 percent from 1.76 percent, while longer-term 12-month rates EURIBOR1YD= fell to 2.086 percent from 2.102 percent.

Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates EURIBORSWD= eased to 1.281 percent from 1.289 percent, remaining well below the ECB's main rate. EONIA overnight interest rates EONIA= fixed higher at 0.860 percent on Monday.

According to Reuters calculations, excess euro money market liquidity stands at a sizable 86 billion euros ECBNOMLIQ=.

With the debt crisis continuing to roil the bloc, the central bank continues to offer limit-free funding to banks, a promise that currently runs to mid-January.

It also announced it would conduct a six-month liquidity operation this week. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

