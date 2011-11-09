FRANKFURT, Nov 9 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates fell further on Wednesday, hitting a fresh
five-month low as last week's surprise interest rate cut from
the European Central Bank continued to feed through to money
markets.
The ECB cut rates by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent last
Thursday as it warned the euro zone could slide into a mild
recession by the end of the year.
Interbank market rates continued to drop on Wednesday after
Friday's initial sharp fall in the wake of the cut.
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.47 percent from 1.474 percent, dropping to their lowest
since June.
Six-month Euribor eased to 1.691 percent from
1.692 percent while 12-month rates eased to 2.036
percent from 2.040 percent.
Shorter-term rates fell further below 1 percent. One-week
rates fell to 0.942 percent from 0.952 percent. On
Tuesday overnight rates jumped to 1.219 percent from
0.885 percent, as is normal at the end of an ECB maintenance
period.
The ECB reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting
tools last month, including one-year liquidity injections,
although the moves have done little to suggest they will
kick-start interbank lending.
ECB liquidity is expected to keep the euro money market
heavily oversupplied for the foreseeable future and maintain
downward pressure on interbank rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)