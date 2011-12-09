FRANKFURT, Dec 9 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates fell sharply on Friday a day after
the European Central Bank cut interest rates back to a record
low of 1 percent and announced new measures to help ailing
banks.
Interbank lending markets -- usually the starting point for
lending in the wider economy -- have become increasingly
paralysed over the last month as the euro zone debt crisis has
made banks more and more reluctant to lend to each other.
The ECB cut rates to a record low of 1.0 percent, offered
ultra-long 3-year financing to banks and eased rules on the
collateral it requires from banks to tap its funds, but doused
hopes it would ramp up its bond-buying programme.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.437 percent from 1.470 percent, the biggest one-day drop in
a month.
Six-month rates decreased to 1.675 percent
from 1.701 percent, while 12-month rates fell to
2.012 percent from 2.034 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity, a hefty 261 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations -- ticked down to
0.831 percent from 0.887 percent.
Overnight rates fixed lower at 0.727 percent on
Thursday from 0.747 percent on the previous day. The ECB's rate
change will not officially take effect until Tuesday.
There is a growing pack of banks now locked out of open
funding markets and reliant on the ECB.
Banks trimmed their intake of ECB funding this week by just
over 10 billion euros to 252 billion euros. However, demand for
the bank's first offering of new lower-cost dollar funding was
far above expectations, with banks taking more than $50 billion
versus the $10 billion traders polled by Reuters had forecast.
Overnight deposits also remained extremely elevated at 310
billion euros on Friday. Emergency overnight borrowing stayed
above 8 billion euros.
