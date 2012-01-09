FRANKFURT, Jan 9 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates dropped to new 9-month lows on Monday, pulled down by the ECB's recent record injection of almost half a trillion euros of ultra-long and cheap liquidity.

Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month in the first of two opportunities to access the 3-year loans - operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.

The money has unsurprisingly ballooned the amount of excess cash in the financial system and with the traditionally tense end-of-year period now fading in the rearview mirror, the funding overhang is starting to exert a freer influence on lending rates.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.276 percent, the lowest since early April and down from Friday's 1.288 percent.

Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates eased to 1.553 percent from 1.560 percent, while 12-month rates fell to 1.882 from 1.890 percent.

One-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which sits at 413 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.546 percent from 0.564 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 0.357 percent down from 0.369 percent.

The ECB is using increasingly potent weapons in a bid to prevent the current crisis spiralling further out of control.

Despite being awash with liquidity, the euro zone's sovereign debt worries mean banks still lack the trust to lend to each other, an issue that is seeing them park much of their spare cash back at the ECB for safe keeping rather than lending it in the market.

Latest figures show banks deposited an all-time record 463 billion euros at the ECB over the weekend.

Whilst clear evidence of the dysfunctionality impeding the euro money market, the rise is unsurprising given the recent huge injection of ECB cash, however.

Proportionally there has been no change in the amount banks are hoarding. Around 65 percent of the near-700 billion euros the ECB is currently lending to banks is being redeposited back there, a proportion that has become the norm over the last couple of months.

Having gorged themselves on 3-year funding, banks are now rebalancing their finances by trimming their intake of shorter-term ECB loans. Last week banks cut the use of 1-week funding by 15 billion euros and halved the amount of dollar funding they took from the ECB, to $25 billion from $50 billion.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

