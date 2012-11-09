FRANKFURT, Nov 9 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates dipped on Friday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi left open the possibility a day earlier
of an interest rate cut in the months ahead.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last
November when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with
ultra-cheap, 3-year cash. The ECB has also cut interest rates to
a record low of 0.75 percent.
The ECB left interest rates on hold on Thursday, and Draghi
declined to comment when asked whether markets were right to
expect a cut next month. Many analysts expect
the ECB to reduce rates in the coming months.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.193
percent from 0.194 percent.
The six-month rate fell to 0.366 percent from 0.370 percent.
The one-week rate was unchanged at 0.079 percent
while the overnight Eonia rate eased to 0.087 percent
from 0.090 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.58462 percent from 0.58308 percent and overnight
rates easing to 0.29923 percent from 0.30385 percent.
The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits paved the way for further declines by
removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
extremely high at about 671 billion euros, according to Reuters
calculations.
With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight.
Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some
have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not
realistic.
Asked about the idea on Thursday, Draghi said: "We haven't
discussed (that)."
