FRANKFURT, July 9 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates held at the previous day's level on Tuesday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said it remained to be seen whether the unprecedented move of providing forward guidance would be sufficient. The ECB declared last week it would keep interest rates at record lows for an extended period and may yet cut further. "We'll have to see what the market reaction has been, is and will be to this statement," Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday when asked if the ECB move would be enough, leaving open whether it could do more if the ploy fails to convince markets. Over the weekend, ECB policymakers Christian Noyer and Benoit Coeure had said the bank's 'forward guidance' move was a change in communication but meant no change to its strategy. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was on Tuesday unchanged at 0.217 percent. The six-month rate remained at 0.328 percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.095 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.084 percent from 0.087 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates remaining at 0.46286 percent and one-week falling to 0.29286 percent from 0.29429 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector is at 269 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)