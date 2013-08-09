FRANKFURT, Aug 9 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Friday as markets try to gauge whether the European Central Bank is willing to ease policy in the coming months. Last week the ECB held its main rate at a record low of 0.50 percent and reaffirmed that it will keep rates at current levels or lower for an extended period, and liquidity abundant. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.227 percent. The six-month Euribor rate was unchanged at 0.341 percent while the one-week rate ticked up to 0.102 percent from 0.101 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.084 percent from 0.099 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were unchanged, with three-month rates staying at 0.49667 percent and one-week rates at 0.30500 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 253 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)