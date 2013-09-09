FRANKFURT, Sept 9 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate was unchanged on Monday as the European Central
Bank watches how the economic recovery in the euro zone unfolds
before deciding on any possible fresh policy action.
The bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent
on Thursday, as expected by all 60 economists polled by Reuters.
But ECB President Mario Draghi said the policymaking
Governing Council discussed a possible rate cut at its monthly
meeting, partly due to concern about money market rates and the
uncertain nature of the recovery.
"If money market developments were to be judged unwarranted
in their impact on our assessment of medium-term inflation, then
such an instrument should be considered," he told a news
conference, stressing that the ECB has a downward bias on rates.
"We stand ready to act," he added.
Money markets shrugged off the ECB's latest efforts to halt
the rise in bank-to-bank borrowing costs. Market rates have been
pushed up by a run of solid economic data and the prospect of
the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinding its stimulus.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
on Monday, at 0.225 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate fell slightly to
0.342 percent from 0.344 percent, while the one-week rate
stayed at 0.098 percent from 0.097 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate inched up on Friday to 0.075
percent from 0.069 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 244 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
A Reuters poll of euro traders showed last week they did not
expect any new steps from the ECB to prevent money market rates
from rising closer to the refinancing rate, currently at 0.5
percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)