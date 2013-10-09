FRANKFURT, Oct 9 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Wednesday after some European
Central Bank policymakers played down any immediate prospect of
launching a new round of long-term loans.
With the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system
falling recently, economists have begun to expect the ECB to
offer a new round of long-term cheap loans to help keep money
market interest rates under control as well as to encourage
banks to lend.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the ECB was
"particularly attentive" to any moves in market rates that could
threaten economic recovery or push inflation too low.
But Draghi stopped short of announcing any immediate
action.
Since then, Governing Council member Christian Noyer has
said the ECB has no need for now to offer a new round of
ultra-cheap long-term loans because liquidity in the banking
system is abundant.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure has said that
central banks must be wary of offering liquidity on such easy
terms that it deters some euro zone banks from necessary
restructuring.
His comments were then echoed by fellow board member Peter
Praet on Monday.
On Wednesday, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said
the ECB still had room to cut interest rates further and had a
"whole array" non-standard measures left to deploy if necessary,
but no decision had been taken yet.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, inched higher
to 0.228 percent on Wednesday from 0.227 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate moved up to 0.341
percent from 0.340 percent while the one-week rate
stayed at 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged
up to 0.084 percent from 0.082 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what
the banking system needs to function - was at 222 billion euros,
close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB
flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term
loans.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess
liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be
in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)