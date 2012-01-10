FRANKFURT, Jan 10 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates dropped to 9-month lows on Tuesday, pulled down by the ECB's recent record injection of almost half a trillion euros of ultra-long and cheap liquidity.

Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month in the first of two opportunities to access the 3-year loans - operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.

Unsurprisingly, the money has ballooned the amount of excess cash in the financial system, and with the traditionally tense end-of-year period now fading in the rearview mirror, the funding overhang is starting to exert a freer influence on lending rates.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.267 percent, the lowest since early April and down from 1.276 percent the previous day.

Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates eased to 1.545 percent from 1.553 percent, while 12-month rates fell to 1.875 percent from 1.882 percent.

One-week rates - most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which rose to 422 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - fell to 0.530 percent from 0.546 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 0.372 percent on Monday, up from Friday's 0.357 percent.

The ECB is using increasingly potent weapons in a bid to prevent the current crisis spiralling further out of control.

Despite being awash with liquidity, the euro zone's sovereign debt worries mean banks still lack the trust to lend to each other, so they are parking much of their spare cash back at the ECB for safe-keeping rather than lending it in the market.

Latest figures show banks deposited an all-time record of 482 billion euros at the ECB overnight.

Whilst clear evidence of the dysfunction impeding the euro money market, the rise is unsurprising given the recent huge injection of ECB cash.

Proportionally there has been no change in the amount banks are hoarding. Around 70 percent of the near-700 billion euros the ECB is currently lending to banks is being redeposited back there, a proportion that has become the norm over the last couple of months.

Having gorged themselves on 3-year funding, banks are now rebalancing their finances by trimming their intake of shorter-term ECB loans. On Tuesday, they cut the use of 1-week funding by another 20 billion euros to 111 billion.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph'

1 week

2 week

3 week

1 month

2 month

3 month

4 month

5 month

6 month

7 month

8 month

9 month

10 month

11 month

1 year

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)