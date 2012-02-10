FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Euro priced bank-to-bank lending rates continued to fall on Friday, a day after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged banks to make use of the generous long-term liquidity the central bank will offer later this month.

Having injected almost half a trillion euros into the banking system with its first 3-year loans in December, which pushed excess liquidity to record levels, the ECB will give banks a second chance to grab the ultra-cheap funds on Feb. 29.

With banks already awash with long-term cash and expectations of the uptake for the next round matching or even exceeding December's demand, downward pressure on lending rates in the money market is intense.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.063 percent from 1.070 percent, hitting the lowest level since late January last year.

Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.365 percent from 1.370 percent, while 1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.697 percent from 1.702 percent.

One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by excess liquidity which now stands at 484 billion euros according to Reuters calculations, fell to 0.373 percent from 0.375 percent. Overnight rates bucked the trend and inched up to 0.367 percent from 0.362 percent the previous day.

While it is still not completely clear whether the money from December's 3-year ECB loan operation is filtering through to companies and consumers, ECB President Mario Draghi said the move had avoided "a major, major credit crunch".

The cash is, however, having a clear positive impact on both the money market and euro zone bond markets. Spain and France enjoyed a blast of positive investor sentiment on the back of the money last week with borrowing costs falling for both.

Money market experts also report that some banks are now prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long loans were hard to come by in the open market.

Some market players are also expecting further long-term loan offerings down the line considering the success of the measure. Mario Draghi said on Thursday the bank would not pre-commit on holding additional handouts.

With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system, banks are depositing much of the extra cash back at the ECB.

Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528 billion euros at the peak of the ECB's last reserves period and currently stand at a hefty 496 billion euros according to Reuters calculations.

Short-term market rates are well below the bank's main 1 percent policy rate due to the excess cash. Its 0.25 percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for money markets.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph'

1 week

2 week

3 week

1 month

2 month

3 month

4 month

5 month

6 month

7 month

8 month

9 month

10 month

11 month

1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)