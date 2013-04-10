FRANKFURT, April 10 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rate remained at the previous day's levels on Wednesday as
markets evaluate the likelihood of the European Central Bank
cutting official interest rates in the near future or taking
other steps to ease policy.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the bank's
policymakers decided to leave rates on hold after an extensive
discussion, but they would "monitor very closely" all data and
stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone.
ECB policymakers have, however, indicated that the bank is
not ready to cut the interest rate it pays to commercial banks
on their overnight deposits to negative territory from zero. The
deposit rate acts as a floor to money markets.
On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
remained at 0.211 percent.
The six-month rate ticked up to 0.329 percent from 0.328
percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.084
percent. The overnight Eonia rate decreased to 0.078
percent from 0.082 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.484 percent from 0.490 percent and one-week rates
down to 0.311 percent from 0.312 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system was at 367 billion euros, high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
