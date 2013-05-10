FRANKFURT, May 10 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates held steady on Friday as investors waited for further
clues from the European Central Bank on whether it will cut
official interest rates further.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the ECB would
monitor incoming data closely and would be ready to cut rates
further, including the deposit rate currently at zero. The ECB
cut its main rate to 0.5 percent last week.
Leading ECB policymakers echoed Draghi's message on
Wednesday, saying the bank still has room to manoeuvre. But a
Reuters poll on Thursday showed economists expected the ECB to
keep its main rate on hold through to mid-2014.
On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.203 percent.
The six-month rate edged up to 0.303 percent from 0.302
percent. The one-week rate stayed at 0.083
percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.072 percent
from 0.064 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
unchanged at 0.47222 percent and one-week rates rising to
0.29778 percent from 0.29667 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 321 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)