FRANKFURT, Oct 10 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate inched down on Thursday, reversing the previous day's gains after European Central Bank policymakers said they have tools at their disposal to bring market rates down, if needed. The fall was muted, however, as the policymakers indicated they are in no rush to launch a new round of long-term loans. With the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system falling recently, analysts have begun to expect the ECB to offer a new round of long-term cheap loans to help keep money market interest rates under control and to encourage banks to lend. ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the ECB was "particularly attentive" to any moves in market rates that could threaten economic recovery or push inflation too low, but stopped short of announcing any immediate action. Since then, Governing Council members have said the discussion is still wide open. On Wednesday, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio told Reuters the central bank is having general discussions about the tools at its disposal but is not actively preparing to make further long-term loans to euro zone banks. ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the ECB still had room to cut interest rates further and had a "whole array" non-standard measures left to deploy if necessary, but no decision had been taken yet. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told Reuters that at present there is no need to make fresh long-term loans to banks and the ECB will not deploy them simply because market interest rates have risen. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, inched down to 0.227 percent from 0.228 percent. The six-month Euribor rate decreased to 0.340 percent from 0.341 percent and the one-week rate ticked down to 0.097 percent from 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.081 percent from 0.084 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - fell to 215 billion euros, close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)