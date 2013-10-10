FRANKFURT, Oct 10 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate inched down on Thursday, reversing the
previous day's gains after European Central Bank policymakers
said they have tools at their disposal to bring market rates
down, if needed.
The fall was muted, however, as the policymakers indicated
they are in no rush to launch a new round of long-term loans.
With the amount of excess liquidity in the banking system
falling recently, analysts have begun to expect the ECB to offer
a new round of long-term cheap loans to help keep money market
interest rates under control and to encourage banks to lend.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the ECB was
"particularly attentive" to any moves in market rates that could
threaten economic recovery or push inflation too low, but
stopped short of announcing any immediate action.
Since then, Governing Council members have said the
discussion is still wide open.
On Wednesday, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio told
Reuters the central bank is having general discussions about the
tools at its disposal but is not actively preparing to make
further long-term loans to euro zone banks.
ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the ECB still
had room to cut interest rates further and had a "whole array"
non-standard measures left to deploy if necessary, but no
decision had been taken yet.
Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told Reuters that at
present there is no need to make fresh long-term loans to banks
and the ECB will not deploy them simply because market interest
rates have risen.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
inched down to 0.227 percent from 0.228 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate decreased to 0.340
percent from 0.341 percent and the one-week rate
ticked down to 0.097 percent from 0.098 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate fell to 0.081 percent from 0.084 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what
the banking system needs to function - fell to 215 billion
euros, close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB
flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term
loans.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess
liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be
in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
