FRANKFURT Aug 11 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Thursday after banks took in large amounts of new European Central Bank funds, resulting in higher excess liquidity in the money market.

The ECB is also actively buying Italian and Spanish government bonds to halt sovereign debt crisis contagion to large euro zone economies.

The three-month Euribor rate EURIBOR3MD= -- traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending -- dipped to 1.535 percent from 1.545 percent a day earlier, touching the lowest level since June.

Six-month Euribor rates EURIBOR6MD= fell to 1.726 percent from 1.741 percent, while longer-term 12-month rates EURIBOR1YD= dipped to 2.063 percent from 2.083 percent.

Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates EURIBORSWD= fell to 1.182 percent from 1.222 percent, further below the ECB's main rate, which is at 1.5 percent. EONIA overnight interest rates EONIA= fixed lower at 1.006 percent on Wednesday, the first day of the ECB's reserve maintenance period.

Cash is not circulating in a regular fashion in the euro zone as jitters about the debt crisis grow. Excess liquidity is running at 96 billion euros ECBNOMLIQ=, Reuters calculations show, the highest since February.

Evidence of money market tensions has been widespread lately. Banks took a larger-than-expected 157 billion euros in the ECB's handout of 7-day funding on Tuesday. They also took 76 billion euros in one-month funds and 50 billion in 6-month funds.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out further ECB interest rate hikes well into future.

With the debt crisis continuing to roil the bloc, the central bank continues to offer limit-free funding to banks, a promise that currently runs to mid-January. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

