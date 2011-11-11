FRANKFURT, Nov 11 - Key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates fell for the 10th session running on
Friday, hitting a new five-month low as last week's surprise ECB
interest rate cut and excess liquidity continued to weigh on
money markets.
The European Central Bank cut rates by 25 basis points to
1.25 percent last week as it warned the euro zone could slide
into a mild recession by the end of the year.
Interbank market rates have fallen sharply in the wake of
the cut.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
continued to fall on Friday, to 1.462 percent from 1.464 percent
and the lowest since mid-June.
Six-month Euribor eased to 1.688 percent from
1.689 percent while 12-month rates eased to 2.032
percent from 2.033 percent.
Shorter-term rates fell further below 1 percent. One-week
rates fell to 0.926 percent from 0.932 percent. On
Thursday, overnight rates fell to 0.736 percent from
0.769 percent, easing after a jump at the end of the ECB
maintenance period, as is normal.
The ECB reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting
tools last month, including one-year liquidity injections,
although the moves have done little to suggest they will
kick-start interbank lending.
ECB liquidity is expected to keep the euro money market
heavily oversupplied for the foreseeable future and maintain
downward pressure on interbank rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)