FRANKFURT, Jan 11 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates dropped to fresh 9-month lows on
Wednesday, pulled down by the ECB's recent record injection of
almost half a trillion euros of ultra-long and cheap liquidity.
Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month
in the first of two opportunities to access the 3-year loans -
operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them
responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.
The money has ballooned the amount of excess cash in the
financial system, and with the traditionally tense end-of-year
period now fading in the rearview mirror, the funding overhang
is starting to exert a freer influence on lending rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.257 percent, the lowest since early April and down from
1.267 percent the previous day.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
eased to 1.538 percent from 1.545 percent, while
12-month rates fell to 1.868 percent from 1.875
percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which rose to 428 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations - fell to 0.513 percent from
0.530 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 0.371 percent
on Tuesday, down from Monday's 0.372 percent.
The ECB is using increasingly potent weapons in a bid to
prevent the current crisis spiralling further out of control.
Despite being awash with liquidity, the euro zone's
sovereign debt worries mean banks still lack the trust to lend
to each other, so they are parking much of their spare cash back
at the ECB for safe-keeping rather than lending it in the
market.
Latest figures show banks deposited an all-time record of
486 billion euros at the ECB overnight.
Whilst clear evidence of the dysfunction impeding the euro
money market, the rise is unsurprising given the recent huge
injection of ECB cash.
Proportionally there has been little change in the amount
banks are hoarding. Around 70 percent of the near-700 billion
euros the ECB is currently lending to banks is being redeposited
back there, a proportion that has become the norm over the last
couple of months.
Having gorged themselves on 3-year funding, banks are now
rebalancing their finances by trimming their intake of
shorter-term ECB loans. On Tuesday, they cut the use of 1-week
funding by another 20 billion euros to 111 billion.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
