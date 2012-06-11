FRANKFURT, June 11 Three-month euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates, the main gauge of interbank lending,
resumed their downtrend on Monday after holding steady for three
days last week as the ECB dashed outside hopes of an interest
rate cut.
Money markets rates fell again under the weight of the
liquidity the ECB has injected into the financial system - 1
trillion euros in twin 3-year loan operations in December and
February. They have more than halved since the operations.
Last week, the ECB decided to keep interest rates unchanged
at 1 percent, despite calls from a small group of its members
for a cut. Some economists had expected a cut in light of the
deteriorating economic outlook.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.661 percent on
Monday from 0.663 percent. Six-month Euribor rates
inched down to 0.937 percent from 0.939 percent.
Shorter-term one week rates edged up to 0.320
percent from 0.319 percent, while overnight rates fixed
at 0.331 percent, up from 0.312 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.939 percent from 0.958 percent
and overnight rates eased to 0.319 percent from
0.322 percent.
The ECB last week extended its promise to supply banks with
unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and did
not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit
of its twin 3-year LTRO's proved not to have been enough.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent
hit in early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some
analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later
this year.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 769
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 788 billion euros overnight. In normal times
the amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)