FRANKFURT, Oct 11 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates hit fresh record lows on Thursday, pushed down by large amounts of excess liquidity sloshing around in money markets. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.210 percent from 0.211 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.416 percent from 0.417 percent. Shorter term one-week rates remained at 0.081 percent. Overnight Eonia rates inched up to 0.092 percent from 0.091 percent. Bank-to-bank lending rates have been falling since November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.61692 percent from 0.61077 percent and overnight rates falling to 0.30846 percent from 0.30923 percent. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system remains extremely high at about 710 billion euros according to Reuters calculations. With it set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts are instead focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. However, after initial interest in the idea, some policymakers have expressed reservations about it. ECB policymaker Christian Noyer on Wednesday pushed back against calls for an ECB interest rate cut, saying ensuring the effective transmission of monetary policy right now was more important for the euro zone than the policy rate. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Patrick Graham)