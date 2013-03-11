FRANKFURT, March 11 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Monday after the European Central Bank held official interest rates last week and ECB President Mario Draghi dampened expectations of a rate cut in the coming months. The ECB kept its main refinancing rate on hold at a record-low level of 0.75 percent last Thursday and Draghi toned down fears of Italy's fractured election causing widespread economic uncertainty and delaying recovery. Draghi also poured cold water on the possibility that the ECB could take the interest rate on its deposit facility into negative territory, saying that such a move could have "serious" unintended consequences. On Monday, three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.201 percent. The six-month rate edged up to to 0.326 percent from 0.324 percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.079 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.060 percent from 0.063 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were firmer, with three-month rates rising to 0.49600 percent from 0.49500 percent and one-week rates up at 0.30200 percent from 0.30100 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 383 billion euros, close to the lowest level since the ECB started its 3-year liquidity operations, but still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.75 percent. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)