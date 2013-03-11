FRANKFURT, March 11 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were unchanged on Monday after the European Central Bank
held official interest rates last week and ECB President Mario
Draghi dampened expectations of a rate cut in the coming months.
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate on hold at a
record-low level of 0.75 percent last Thursday and Draghi toned
down fears of Italy's fractured election causing widespread
economic uncertainty and delaying recovery.
Draghi also poured cold water on the possibility that the
ECB could take the interest rate on its deposit facility into
negative territory, saying that such a move could have "serious"
unintended consequences.
On Monday, three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.201 percent.
The six-month rate edged up to to 0.326 percent from 0.324
percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.079
percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.060
percent from 0.063 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were firmer, with three-month rates
rising to 0.49600 percent from 0.49500 percent and one-week
rates up at 0.30200 percent from 0.30100 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 383 billion euros, close to the lowest level since
the ECB started its 3-year liquidity operations, but still high
enough to keep market rates below the ECB's main refinancing
rate, currently at 0.75 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)