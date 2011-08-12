FRANKFURT, Aug 12 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates steadied on Friday, ending a five-day fall as a jump in excess liquidity offset financial market tensions.

The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending -- was unchanged from the previous day at 1.535 percent.

The stabilisation in the rate, which had drifted lower over the last week as the European Central Bank bought Italian and Spanish government bonds, came as market tensions shifted to France, where the economy stagnated in the second quarter.

This tension offset a jump in excess liquidity to some 156 billion euros -- the highest since July 2010 -- from 96 billion a day earlier, Reuters calculations showed.

Six-month Euribor rates edged up to 1.73 percent from 1.726 percent, while longer-term 12-month rates firmed to 2.067 percent from 2.063 percent.

Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates fell to 1.161 percent from 1.182 percent, further below the ECB's main rate, which is at 1.5 percent. EONIA overnight interest rates fixed lower at 0.903 percent on Thursday.

Cash is not circulating in a regular fashion in the euro zone as jitters about the debt crisis grow. Evidence of money market tensions has been widespread lately.

Banks took a larger-than-expected 157 billion euros in the ECB's handout of seven-day funding on Tuesday. They also took 76 billion euros in one-month funds and 50 billion in 6-month funds -- money they received on Thursday, pushing up excess liquidity.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out further ECB interest rate hikes well into the future.

With the debt crisis continuing to roil the bloc, the central bank continues to offer limit-free funding to banks, a promise that currently runs to mid-January.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)