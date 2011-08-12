FRANKFURT, Aug 12 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates steadied on Friday, ending a five-day fall as a
jump in excess liquidity offset financial market tensions.
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
was unchanged from the previous day at 1.535 percent.
The stabilisation in the rate, which had drifted lower over
the last week as the European Central Bank bought Italian and
Spanish government bonds, came as market tensions shifted to
France, where the economy stagnated in the second quarter.
This tension offset a jump in excess liquidity to some 156
billion euros -- the highest since July 2010 -- from 96 billion
a day earlier, Reuters calculations showed.
Six-month Euribor rates edged up to 1.73
percent from 1.726 percent, while longer-term 12-month rates
firmed to 2.067 percent from 2.063 percent.
Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates fell to
1.161 percent from 1.182 percent, further below the ECB's main
rate, which is at 1.5 percent. EONIA overnight interest rates
fixed lower at 0.903 percent on Thursday.
Cash is not circulating in a regular fashion in the euro
zone as jitters about the debt crisis grow. Evidence of money
market tensions has been widespread lately.
Banks took a larger-than-expected 157 billion euros in the
ECB's handout of seven-day funding on Tuesday. They also took 76
billion euros in one-month funds and 50 billion in 6-month funds
-- money they received on Thursday, pushing up excess liquidity.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out
further ECB interest rate hikes well into the future.
With the debt crisis continuing to roil the bloc, the
central bank continues to offer limit-free funding to banks, a
promise that currently runs to mid-January.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)