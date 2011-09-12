FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates fell on Monday, pushed down by over 110 billion
euros of excess money market liquidity and a growing belief that
the ECB may soon have to cut interest rates.
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
dropped to 1.527 percent from 1.530 percent on Friday.
Six-month Euribor rates fell to 1.723 percent
from 1.728 percent, while 12-month rates sank to
2.051 percent from 2.059 percent.
One-week Euribor rates , most sensitive to the
ECB's reserves cycle and excess liquidity -- currently at a
hefty 114 billion euros according to Reuters calculations
-- bucked the trend, rising to 1.096 percent from
1.092 percent.
Overnight rates fell to 0.850 percent from 0.863
percent, further below the ECB's 1.5 percent headline interest
rate .
The worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a return to
recession is looming, have seen money markets ice up again.
The reaction from jittery banks has been to stock up on
limit-free funding provided by the ECB in case they are forced
into fresh writedowns. At the same time, so fearful are they
about lending to their peers in the current environment, that
many are parking the stockpiled cash straight back at the ECB
each day.
A total of 181 billion was parked at the ECB overnight on
Thursday, the highest since July 2010.
Back then, however, the central bank was lending over 630
billion euros to euro zone banks, having pumped three rounds of
ultra-cheap 1-year liquidity into system. Now the total is a
far-smaller 440 billion, suggesting current tensions are
markedly higher.
The intensification of the crisis has already forced the ECB
back into emergency mode.
Last month it reintroduced six-month funding, a measure it
had previously mothballed, and extended limit-free funding in
all its lending operations up until mid-January.
On Thursday it also signalled a major shift in its interest
rate policy, unceremoniously abandoning its rate hike ambitions
and leaving the door firmly open for a return to rate cuts. (for
story click )
It is also back buying sovereign bonds again. It has spent
57 billion euros since reactivating the controversial purchases
early last month, which now include the bonds of Italy and
Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest economies. (for latest
stories click )
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets now see a good chance
the ECB may revert back to rate cuts as early as next month.
(for analysis click )
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)