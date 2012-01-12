FRANKFURT, Jan 12 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates fell further on Thursday, weighed
down by excess liquidity after the European Central Bank's
recent ultra-long cash injection and ahead of the bank's
interest rate decision later in the day.
The ECB is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged
at 1.00 percent when it meets on Thursday, featuring a new
line-up as Germany's Joerg Asmussen and Frenchman Benoit Coeure
start their terms on the bank's Executive Board.
The central bank is expected to hold its fire for now to
assess the impact of its recent steps to ease money market
tension, for example by injecting 489 billion euros in 3-year
loans in December, which has since pushed down lending rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
further on Thursday and hit a fresh 9-month low at 1.245 percent
compared with 1.257 percent the previous day.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
eased to 1.527 percent from 1.538 percent, while
12-month rates fell to 1.856 percent from 1.868
percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which rose to 408 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations - fell to 0.497 percent from
0.513 percent. Overnight rates rose to 0.375 percent
from 0.371 percent.
Despite being awash with liquidity, euro zone banks still
opt for safety over profit and prefer to park their excess funds
overnight at the ECB rather than lending it to each other, even
though the ECB's rate of 0.25 percent is below market rates.
Overnight-deposits at the ECB hit a record high at 486
billion euros on Wednesday, but eased on Thursday to 471 billion
euros.
Whilst clear evidence of the dysfunction in the euro money
market, the rise is unsurprising given the recent huge injection
of ECB cash.
Proportionally there has been little change in the amount
banks are hoarding. Around 70 percent of the near-700 billion
euros the ECB is currently lending to banks is being redeposited
back there, a proportion that has become the norm over the last
couple of months.
Having gorged themselves on 3-year funding, banks are now
rebalancing their finances by trimming their intake of
shorter-term ECB loans. On Tuesday, they cut the use of 1-week
funding by another 20 billion euros to 111 billion.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
(Editing by Anna Willard)