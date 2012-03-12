FRANKFURT, March 12 Euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates hit a fresh 17-month low on Monday as
excess liquidity from the European Central Bank's two ultra-long
financing operations over the last months exerted downward
pressure.
Bank-to-bank lending rates have dropped by more than a third
over the last few months as a result of the 1 trillion euros the
ECB has poured into the financial markets, and they are homing
in on record lows they hit in early 2010.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.884 percent from 0.894 percent, the lowest level since
September 2010.
Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.193 percent from 1.203 percent and
12-month rates dropped to 1.527 percent from 1.535
percent.
The ECB's two injections of three-year cash in December and
February have pushed up excess liquidity in the money market to
historic levels of around 792 billion euros,
according to Reuters calculations.
One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by
the level of cash in the system, ticked down to 0.317 percent
from 0.318 percent, while overnight rates bucked the
trend rising to 0.362 percent from 0.359 percent.
The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a
third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year
money back in December, but are still well above the low of
0.634 percent they hit in early 2010.
The market believes that rates may fall close to those
levels in the coming months. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed
markets were anticipating 3-month rates to fall to 0.705 percent
by June, with a further drop to 0.67 percent by
September.
ECB President Mario Draghi said after the central bank's
monthly meeting on Thursday that the funding operations had been
"an unquestionable success", improving the risk environment and
reopening debt markets as well as the interbank market, although
limited still to short term transactions and by national
boundaries.
But he left little doubt that unless there was a relapse in
the debt crisis, the bank had now done all it planned to in
terms of extraordinary measures and that governments and banks
needed to take up the baton.
The cash has already calmed sensitive euro zone bond markets
such as Spain and Italy, and money market experts reported some
banks are now prepared to lend to some of their peers for as
long as three months, a marked improvement on last month when
even month-long loans were hard to come by in the open market.
The enormous amount of excess cash in the money market is
keeping short-term market rates well below the ECB's main 1
percent policy rate. Instead the bank's 0.25 percent overnight
deposit rate is acting as a floor for market rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
