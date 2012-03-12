FRANKFURT, March 12 Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates hit a fresh 17-month low on Monday as excess liquidity from the European Central Bank's two ultra-long financing operations over the last months exerted downward pressure.

Bank-to-bank lending rates have dropped by more than a third over the last few months as a result of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has poured into the financial markets, and they are homing in on record lows they hit in early 2010.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 0.884 percent from 0.894 percent, the lowest level since September 2010.

Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.193 percent from 1.203 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.527 percent from 1.535 percent.

The ECB's two injections of three-year cash in December and February have pushed up excess liquidity in the money market to historic levels of around 792 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by the level of cash in the system, ticked down to 0.317 percent from 0.318 percent, while overnight rates bucked the trend rising to 0.362 percent from 0.359 percent.

The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year money back in December, but are still well above the low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010.

The market believes that rates may fall close to those levels in the coming months. Euribor futures <0#FEI:> showed markets were anticipating 3-month rates to fall to 0.705 percent by June, with a further drop to 0.67 percent by September.

ECB President Mario Draghi said after the central bank's monthly meeting on Thursday that the funding operations had been "an unquestionable success", improving the risk environment and reopening debt markets as well as the interbank market, although limited still to short term transactions and by national boundaries.

But he left little doubt that unless there was a relapse in the debt crisis, the bank had now done all it planned to in terms of extraordinary measures and that governments and banks needed to take up the baton.

The cash has already calmed sensitive euro zone bond markets such as Spain and Italy, and money market experts reported some banks are now prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long loans were hard to come by in the open market.

The enormous amount of excess cash in the money market is keeping short-term market rates well below the ECB's main 1 percent policy rate. Instead the bank's 0.25 percent overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for market rates.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

