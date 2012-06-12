FRANKFURT, June 12 Three-month euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates held steady on Tuesday in a fresh sign they may be finding a floor and ending a sharp fall since late last year under the weight of the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro liquidity injections.

Money markets rates have more than halved since the ECB's bumper liquidity injections with twin 3-year loan operations in December and February, but they held steady for three days last week as the ECB dashed hopes of an interest rate cut.

A dip in money market rates on Monday was followed by no change again on Tuesday. Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, were unchanged at 0.661 percent.

Six-month Euribor rates held at 0.937 percent, while shorter-term one week rates were unchanged at 0.320 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 0.336 percent, up from 0.331 percent.

Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates rose to 0.947 percent from 0.939 percent and overnight rates edged up to 0.322 percent from 0.319 percent.

The ECB last week extended its promise to supply banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit of its twin 3-year LTROs proved not to have been enough.

The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.

The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later this year.

High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 776 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 787 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)