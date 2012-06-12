FRANKFURT, June 12 Three-month euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates held steady on Tuesday in a fresh
sign they may be finding a floor and ending a sharp fall since
late last year under the weight of the European Central Bank's 1
trillion euro liquidity injections.
Money markets rates have more than halved since the ECB's
bumper liquidity injections with twin 3-year loan operations in
December and February, but they held steady for three days last
week as the ECB dashed hopes of an interest rate cut.
A dip in money market rates on Monday was followed by no
change again on Tuesday. Three-month Euribor rates
, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank
lending, were unchanged at 0.661 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates held at 0.937 percent,
while shorter-term one week rates were unchanged
at 0.320 percent. Overnight rates fixed at 0.336
percent, up from 0.331 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
rose to 0.947 percent from 0.939
percent and overnight rates edged up to 0.322
percent from 0.319 percent.
The ECB last week extended its promise to supply banks with
unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and did
not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit
of its twin 3-year LTROs proved not to have been enough.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some
analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later
this year.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 776
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 787 billion euros overnight. In normal times
the amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)