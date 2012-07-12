FRANKFURT, July 12 Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates hit new all-time lows on Thursday with the 3-month
rate falling below 0.5 percent for the first time ever, as the
European Central Bank's rate cuts continued to weigh on market
rates.
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which was cut to zero last
Thursday, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the ECB.
The central bank hopes its unprecedented move, which means
banks will now get nothing if they park their spare cash there,
will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by
forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
Although some money market experts fear the cut could
backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move has had an
immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, on Thursday hit a new
all-time low of 0.497 percent, down from 0.512 percent.
Other key rates saw similar drops. Six-month Euribor rates
fell to 0.779 percent from 0.795 percent and
shorter-term one week rates decreased to 0.134
percent from 0.145 percent.
Overnight rates which now factor in the benefit of
the ECB's cut - it came into force on Wednesday - dropped to
0.131 percent from 0.323 percent.
Euribor rate, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates
, are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal
after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the
rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fixed at 0.960 percent on Thursday,
while overnight rates fixed at 0.337.
Euribor rates are currently well above the euro-priced Libor
rates, one reason being that Euribor figures include prices from
more of Europe's struggling banks than Libor.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)