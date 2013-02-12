FRANKFURT, Feb 12 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Tuesday, their recent gains eroded by hints from the European Central Bank of concern over the economic impact of a rise in the value of the euro. ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on the currency last week fed expectations its gains in recent months could open the door to an interest rate cut. After the bank kept rates on hold at 0.75 percent last Thursday, Draghi also said that "there were hints and discussions about how to improve financial conditions". Euribor rates have climbed since the ECB announced on Jan. 25 that banks would repay a larger-than-expected amount in long-term loans - a move that has driven down excess liquidity in the financial system to just above 500 billion euros. The heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, and Draghi said that excess liquidity of more than 200 billion euros should limit upward pressure on market rates. In total, the ECB pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system with two offerings of three-year loans roughly a year ago as it tried to avert a credit crunch. On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.226 percent from 0.227 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.369 percent from 0.371 percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.082 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.072 percent from 0.068 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.49182 percent 0.49091 percent and one-week rates falling to 0.32545 percent from 0.32636 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)