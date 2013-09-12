FRANKFURT, Sept 12 The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Thursday as the European Central Bank reaffirmed its forward guidance on interest rates, saying it expected them to remain "at present or lower levels for an extended period". The bank left its key rate unchanged at 0.5 percent last week but ECB President Mario Draghi said the policymakers discussed a rate cut, partly due to concern about money market rates and the uncertain nature of the recovery. The ECB reiterated its forward guidance in its monthly bulletin on Thursday and ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said the euro zone economy is not yet ready for a swift end to the ECB's loose monetary policy. "A quick change in monetary policy would definitely come much too soon for the euro zone economy," Asmussen told financial daily Boersen-Zeitung. Money markets shrugged off the ECB's efforts last week to halt a rise in bank-to-bank borrowing costs and are discounting the chance of a rate cut in the coming months. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.224 percent on Thursday. The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.341 percent from 0.342 percent, while the one-week rate eased to 0.096 percent 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose on Wednesday to 0.073 percent from 0.071 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 244 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". Draghi said last week, however, that there was no stable relationship between excess liquidity and market rates. A Reuters poll of euro traders showed last week they did not expect any new steps from the ECB to prevent money market rates from rising closer to the refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)