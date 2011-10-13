FRANKFURT, Oct 13 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates edged higher on Thursday as growing concerns about European banks' ability to handle the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis outweighed an incoming wave of central bank liquidity support.

Euro zone countries will ask banks to accept losses of up to 50 percent on their holdings of Greek debt, officials said on Wednesday, as part of a plan to avert a disorderly default and stem a crisis that threatens the world economy.

In response to intensifying euro zone troubles, the European Central Bank last week reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools, including 1-year liquidity injections.

The moves are expected to keep the euro money market heavily oversupplied with liquidity for the foreseeable future and thereby maintain downward pressure on interbank lending rates.

Banking sector tensions, highlighted by the rescue of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia SA this week, and fears Greece's debt problems may spark a new wave of losses for banks, continue to outweigh the new support, however.

Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose to 1.572 percent from 1.571 percent. Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also topped 105 billion.

Money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funding. Excess market liquidity topped 231 billion euros at the start on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations, the highest level since the end of June last year.

At the same time, and underscoring the nervousness that has paralysed the interbank market, emergency borrowing from the ECB has remained elevated over the last week.

Six-month Euribor rates also rose, climbing to 1.775 percent from 1.774 percent, while 12-month rates increased to 2.111 percent from 2.109 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates , normally the most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, bucked the trend, dropping to 1.181 percent from 1.186 percent.

Overnight interest rates on Wednesday fell to 0.986 percent from 1.220 percent.

Banking sector and sovereign debt worries continue to weigh heavily on the euro zone. Europe's banks are expecting to be told to raise more capital in the wake of state rescue of Dexia earlier this week.

Uncertainty created by the debt crisis engulfing much of southern Europe has increased banks' reluctance to lend to each other and prompted many banks to stock up on ECB euro funding.

At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, 166 banks took a total of 205 billion euros, up from just under 200 billion last week. Some 59 billion euros was also taken in a separate handout of 1-month loans, up from 54 billion last month.

The deepening crisis has forced the ECB back into emergency mode. It is set to reintroduce ultra-long 1-year funding, plus one of 13-months and has also extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations until the middle of next year.

The central bank is also buying sovereign bonds again, including the debt of Italy and Spain. The next update on its purchases is due on Monday at 1330 GMT.

