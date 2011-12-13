FRANKFURT, Dec 13 Demand for European Central Bank funding surged to close to 300 billion euros on Tuesday, a new 2-1/2 year high, as the intensification of the euro zone debt crisis left a growing pack of banks locked out of open markets and dependent on the ECB.

A total of 197 banks borrowed 292 billion euros from the ECB's weekly handout of limit-free cash on Tuesday, the largest amount since June 2009.

The money was the first offered at the ECB's new, lower interest rate of 1 percent and comes just a week before it will offer banks 3-year funding for the first time in its history.

The moves, taken by the ECB last week, have applied fresh downward pressure on lending rates in crisis-hit open markets.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.426 percent percent from 1.430 percent.

Six-month rates dipped to 1.673 percent from 1.675 percent, while 12-month rates reamined at 2.008 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, a hefty 268 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- slid to 0.787 percent from 0.800 percent.

Overnight rates dropped to 0.696 percent on Monday, down from 0.735 percent.

The recent intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has left a growing pack of banks locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB.

The 292 billion euros weekly take up of ECB cash was well above the 250 billion expected by traders polled by Reuters. Banks also took an additional 41 billion euros in one-month funding.

Overnight deposits also remained extremely elevated on Tuesday at 346 billion euros. Emergency overnight borrowing stayed high at almost 9 billion euros.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)