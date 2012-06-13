FRANKFURT, June 12 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates rose for the first time in almost a month on
Wednesday, despite a second ECB policymaker in quick succession
hinting that the bank could cut its deposit rate that currently
controls market rates, to zero.
Money markets rates have more than halved since the ECB
flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of ultra-cheap
3-year funding, but the near-vertical slide has levelled off in
recent weeks as overnight bank-to-bank rates have
approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.
With markets awash with low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts
as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open
markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB.
On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, rose for
the first time in almost a month, inching up to 0.662 percent
from 0.661 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates followed suit, rising
to 0.939 percent from 0.937 percent, while shorter-term one week
rates climbing to 0.321 percent from 0.320
percent. Overnight rates remained at 0.336 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
rose to 0.953 percent from 0.947
percent and overnight rates edged up to 0.324
percent from 0.322 percent.
The rises come despite another jump in banks take-up of ECB
liquidity on Tuesday as well as fresh hints from ECB members
that the bank's deposit rate could be cut, a move that would
open up room for a further drop in market rates.
"I could imagine a zero deposit rate," Slovak ECB
policymaker Jozef Makuch said, echoing comments from Austria's
Ewald Nowotny last week. (for stories click
)
The ECB also extended its promise to supply banks with
unlimited funding until the middle of January next year last
week and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if
the benefit of its twin 3-year LTROs proved not to have been
enough.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 762
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked just under 800 billion euros overnight. In
normal times the amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
