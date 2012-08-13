FRANKFURT, Aug 13 Bank-to-bank lending rates hit fresh all-time lows on Monday, extending a downtrend that began with the European Central Bank flooding financial markets with liquidity late last year and is now plumbing new depths on expectations of an ECB rate cut. ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates at their meeting on Aug. 2 "but the Governing Council in its entirety decided this was not the time". Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut its key rate below its current record low of 0.75 percent, but he also tempered expectations of the ECB starting to charge banks for depositing funds with it overnight. "On the negative deposit rates," Draghi said in a post-rate decision news conference, "I will say only that for us these are largely unchartered waters." The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the central bank. The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to zero will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.349 percent from 0.353 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.625 percent from 0.631 percent and shorter-term one-week rates inched down to 0.096 percent from 0.097 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.115 percent from 0.123 percent. Euribor rates, like their counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor rates they pay. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates decreased to 0.784 percent from 0.788 percent, while overnight dollar rates fell to 0.316 percent from 0.317 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits prompted them to make a stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 311 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB dipped to 552 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)