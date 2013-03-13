FRANKFURT, March 13 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates were barely changed on Wednesday after the European Central Bank held official interest rates last week and ECB President Mario Draghi dampened expectations of a rate cut in the coming months. The ECB kept its main refinancing rate on hold at a record-low level of 0.75 percent last Thursday and Draghi played down fears of Italy's fractured election causing widespread economic uncertainty and delaying recovery. Draghi also poured cold water on the possibility that the ECB could take the interest rate on its deposit facility into negative territory, saying that such a move could have "serious" unintended consequences. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, edged up to 0.203 percent from 0.201 percent. The six-month rate dipped to 0.325 percent from 0.326 percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.079 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.068 percent from 0.064 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were steady, with three-month rates unchanged at 0.49600 percent and one-week rates also unchanged at 0.30300 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 408 billion euros ($508 billion), above the lowest level since the ECB started its 3-year liquidity operations, but still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7684 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)