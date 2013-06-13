FRANKFURT, June 13 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates rose on Thursday for a fifth consecutive day and hit an
almost two-month high as expectations for further stimulus from
the European Central Bank cooled off.
The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.5
percent last week, and ECB President Mario Draghi said the
economic situation did not warrant another cut. He, however,
added that the bank stood ready to act, should the economy take
a turn for the worse.
Markets now see a smaller chance for moves such as making
banks pay to park their money at the ECB overnight by taking the
deposit rate into negative territory, or cutting the main rate
further.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday that
while negative deposit rates remained an option, they could have
unintended consequences.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.209
percent from 0.208 percent.
The six-month rate increased to 0.320 percent
from 0.319 percent while the one-week rate
remained at 0.090 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
rose to 0.077 percent from 0.075 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were unchanged, with three-month rates
remaining at 0.46111 percent and one-week rates staying at
0.27889 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 287 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
