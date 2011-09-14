FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates edged higher on Wednesday, as money markets and
liquidity levels readjusted at the start of the ECB's latest
reserves period and euro zone debt tensions continued to spook
markets.
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
rose to 1.529 percent from 1.528 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates rose to 1.729 percent
from 1.724 percent, while 12-month rates ticked up
to 2.058 percent from 2.052 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates bucked the trend
falling to 1.094 percent from 1.098 percent after borrowed more
heavily than expected from the ECB weekly funding operation.
Excess liquidity was at a hefty 118 billion euros at the end
of the ECB's reserves period on Tuesday according to Reuters
calculations , but fell to -46 billion as the new
one kicked in and the ECB drained overnight funds from the
market.
Overnight rates jumped to 1.214 percent from 0.857
percent as a result.
Overnight rates typically spike at the beginning of new
ECB's reserves period. Liquidity levels effectively tighten as
banks can temporarily park more of their spare cash in their ECB
reserves account rather than having to try and lend it in the
interbank market.
The ECB amplifies the impact by rebalancing the system ready
for the new reserves phase. It drained 167 billion euros from
overnight markets on Tuesday as well as 143 billion in weekly
funding to counterbalance its government bond purchases.
The worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a return to
recession is looming, have seen money markets ice up again and
forced many to stock up on ECB funding.
Banks took 164 billion euros in one-week funds from the ECB
well above the 135 billion traders had expected, and 54 billion
in a one-month liquidity operation.
On Wednesday, two undisclosed banks tapped the ECB for
dollar funding, the second time in a month the normally
expensive-to-use facility has been called into action. (for
story click )
The intensification of the crisis has already forced the ECB
back into emergency mode. Last month it reintroduced six-month
funding, a measure it had previously mothballed, and extended
limit-free funding in all its lending operations up until
mid-January.
Last week it also signalled a shift in its interest rate
policy, unceremoniously abandoning its rate hike ambitions. (for
story click )
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets now see a good chance
the ECB may revert back to rate cuts as early as next month.
(for analysis click )
It is also back buying sovereign bonds again. It has spent
roughly 70 billion euros since reactivating the purchases early
last month, which now include the bonds of Italy and Spain, two
of the euro zone's biggest economies. (for latest stories click
)
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)