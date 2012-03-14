FRANKFURT, March 14 Short-term bank-to-bank lending rates ticked up on Wednesday for the first time since late February indicating that the impact of the European Central Bank's two ultra-long financing operations on interbank rates may be tapering off.

Bank-to-bank lending rates have dropped by more than a third over the last few months as a result of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has poured into the financial markets since December.

While three-month rates are still homing in on record lows hit in early 2010, short-term rates - the most heavily influenced by the level of cash in the system - reversed their downward trend on Wednesday, inching up to 0.318 percent from 0.317 percent on Tuesday.

Overnight rates held steady at 0.355 percent.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 0.871 percent from 0.876 percent, the lowest level since July 2010.

Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.177 percent from 1.183 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.513 percent from 1.519 percent.

The 3-month lending rates have already dropped by over a third since the ECB announced plans to lend banks three-year money back in December, but are still well above the low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)