FRANKFURT, Jan 14 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates edged up on Monday after the European Central Bank last week sounded more upbeat on the economy and gave no indication that a policy rate cut could follow any time soon. ECB President Mario Draghi said there had been no request for lower interest rates from Governing Council members, who had widely discussed cutting rates at the December policy meeting. On Monday three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.199 percent from 0.195 percent. The six-month rate increased to 0.337 percent from 0.331 percent, while the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate on Friday fell to 0.067 percent from 0.069 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.51000 percent from 0.51667 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.35667 percent from 0.35417 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)