FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates held steady on Thursday, with markets trying to figure out the European Central Bank's next move after data showed euro zone economies shrank more than expected in the fourth quarter. ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on the currency last week fed expectations its gains in recent months could open the door to an interest rate cut or other form of policy easing. After the bank kept rates on hold at 0.75 percent last Thursday, Draghi said that "there were hints and discussions about how to improve financial conditions". Europe's two largest economies, Germany and France, both shrank markedly in the last three months of 2012, suggesting the euro zone has slipped deeper into recession. The bleak figures, combined with a stronger euro, cast a shadow over the recovery expected to begin later this year, and markets are looking for clues as to whether the ECB could engage in additional policy easing. Euribor rates have climbed since the ECB announced on Jan. 25 that banks would repay a larger-than-expected amount in long-term loans - a move that has driven down excess liquidity in the financial system to some 490 billion euros. But the heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, and Draghi said that excess liquidity of more than 200 billion euros should limit upward pressure on market rates. In total, the ECB pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system with two offerings of three-year loans roughly a year ago as it tried to avert a credit crunch. On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.226 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.367 percent from 0.369 percent while the one-week rate was steady at 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.064 percent from 0.073 percent at the start of a new reserves maintenance period. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.48909 percent from 0.49000 percent and one-week rates decreasing to 0.32091 percent from 0.32273 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.