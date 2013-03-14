FRANKFURT, March 14 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rates were barely changed on Thursday after ECB President Mario
Draghi last week dampened expectations of a rate cut in the
coming months, while assuring banks unlimited access to ECB
funding for as long as needed.
The ECB kept its main refinancing rate on hold at a
record-low level of 0.75 percent last Thursday and Draghi played
down fears of Italy's fractured election causing widespread
economic uncertainty and delaying recovery.
Draghi also poured cold water on the possibility that the
ECB could take the interest rate on its deposit facility into
negative territory, saying that such a move could have "serious"
unintended consequences.
Draghi also said the ECB's monetary policy would remain
accommodative with the fixed rate full allotment mode of
liquidity provision as long as needed, which is seen keeping
interbank lending rates near current levels for now.
On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose slightly to 0.204 percent from 0.203 percent.
The six-month rate edged up to 0.326 percent from 0.325
percent, while the one-week rate eased to 0.078
percent from 0.079 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
remained at 0.068 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.49500 percent from 0.49600 percent and one-week
rates unchanged at 0.30300 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system is at 408 billion euros ($508 billion), above the lowest
level since the ECB started its 3-year liquidity operations, but
still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's
refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to
face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)