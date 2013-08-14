FRANKFURT, Aug 14 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates edged up on Wednesday as official data showed the euro zone emerged from recession in the second quarter, easing pressure on the European Central Bank to cut interest rates further. Stronger growth in the euro zone's two largest economies, Germany and France, helped the currency bloc to emerge from its longest recession to date in the second quarter, supporting the ECB's expectation for a fragile recovery. The data gives the ECB less reason to cut interest rates from their record low of 0.5 percent. A rate hike is firmly off the agenda as well after the ECB in July vowed to keep rates low for an extended period. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.226 percent from 0.225 percent. The six-month Euribor rate increased to 0.343 percent from 0.340 percent while the one-week rate stayed at 0.101 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.077 percent from 0.079 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates unchanged at 0.49667 percent and one-week rates falling to 0.30333 percent from 0.30500 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 259 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate". The ECB's main refi rate is at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at zero. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Stephen Nisbet)