FRANKFURT Aug 15 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Monday, as renewed jitters about public finances and the health of banks offset a rise in excess liquidity.

Concerns over the reliance of French banks on short-term funding markets are spooking investors already worried about the lenders' large Italian bond holdings, their Greek subsidiaries and jitters over France's sovereign debt rating. [ID:nL6E7JB16I]

However, the rise in market rates was tempered by the fact that banks are awash with cash after the European Central Bank's six-month tender last week.

Excess liquidity in the money markets rose to 160 billion euros, ECBNOMLIQ= its highest level since July 2010, according to Reuters calculations.

Markets are also eagerly awaiting to see how much the ECB spent on buying Italian and Spanish bonds last week, data which will be released later on Monday.

The three-month Euribor rate EURIBOR3MD= -- traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending -- rose to 1.538 percent from 1.535 percent the previous day.

Six-month Euribor rates EURIBOR6MD= edged up to 1.740 percent from 1.730 percent, while longer-term 12-month rates EURIBOR1YD= firmed to 2.078 percent from 2.063 percent.

Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates EURIBORSWD= -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity -- bucked the trend and fell to 1.149 percent from 1.161 percent, further below the ECB's main rate, which is at 1.5 percent. EONIA overnight interest rates EONIA= fixed lower at 0.880 percent on Friday.

Cash is not circulating in a regular fashion in the euro zone as jitters about the debt crisis grow. Evidence of money market tensions has been widespread lately.

Banks took a larger-than-expected 157 billion euros in the ECB's handout of 7-day funding last Tuesday. They also took 76 billion euros in one-month funds and 50 billion in 6-month funds -- money they received on Thursday, pushing up excess liquidity.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out further ECB interest rate hikes well into future.

With the debt crisis continuing to roil the bloc, the central bank continues to offer limit-free funding to banks, a promise that currently runs to mid-January. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

