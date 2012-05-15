FRANKFURT, May 15 Key euro zone three-month
bank-to-bank lending rates edged towards all-time lows on
Tuesday, pulled down by the huge amount of excess cash created
by the European Central Bank's recent unprecedented injections
of long-term liquidity.
The ECB, which kept euro zone interest rates at 1.0 percent
again this month, has poured more than 1
trillion euros of ultra-cheap, three-year funds into the banking
system since the end of last year, halving interbank rates in
the process.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
further on Tuesday, hitting a new two-year low of 0.687 percent
from 0.689 percent.
Six-month rates eased to 0.975 percent from
0.978 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates dipped
to 0.317 percent from 0.318 percent. Overnight rates
bucked the trend and rose to 0.346 percent from 0.341 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed
. Three-month rates rose to 0.921
percent from 0.914 percent while overnight rates
edged up to 0.316 percent from 0.315 percent.
The sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few months
has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates within
touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 788 billion euros ($1 trillion)overnight. In normal
times the amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
($1 = 0.7789 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)