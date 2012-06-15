FRANKFURT, June 15 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates eased again` on Friday, potentially reaching a
floor near current levels as hints from ECB policymakers fuel
speculation the bank may cut its deposit rate, which strongly
influences market rates, to zero.
Money markets rates have more than halved since the ECB
flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of ultra-cheap
three-year funding between December and February. But the
near-vertical slide has levelled off in recent weeks as crisis
tensions have risen and overnight rates have approached
the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.
With markets awash in low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts
as a floor for the money market, as banks will only lend on open
markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, had risen for two days in a
row this week, but inched lower on Friday to 0.662 percent from
0.663 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates followed suit, falling
to 0.939 percent from 0.941 percent. Shorter-term one week rates
, which have hovered near all-time lows, remained
unchanged at 0.320 percent. Overnight rates fell to
0.331 percent from 0.335 percent.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.951 percent from 0.972
percent and overnight rates dropped to 0.325 percent
from 0.330 percent.
The drop comes after another jump in banks' take-up of ECB
liquidity on Tuesday as well as fresh hints from ECB members
that its deposit rate could be cut, a move that would open up
room for a further drop in market rates.
"I could imagine a zero deposit rate," Slovak ECB
policymaker Jozef Makuch said this week, echoing earlier
comments from Austria's Ewald Nowotny.
The ECB also extended its promise last week to supply banks
with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and
did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the
benefit of its twin LTROs prove not to have been enough.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 777
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked just under 700 billion euros overnight. In
normal times the amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)