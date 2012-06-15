FRANKFURT, June 15 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates eased again` on Friday, potentially reaching a floor near current levels as hints from ECB policymakers fuel speculation the bank may cut its deposit rate, which strongly influences market rates, to zero.

Money markets rates have more than halved since the ECB flooded money markets with over a trillion euros of ultra-cheap three-year funding between December and February. But the near-vertical slide has levelled off in recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.

With markets awash in low-cost cash, the deposit rate acts as a floor for the money market, as banks will only lend on open markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, had risen for two days in a row this week, but inched lower on Friday to 0.662 percent from 0.663 percent.

Six-month Euribor rates followed suit, falling to 0.939 percent from 0.941 percent. Shorter-term one week rates , which have hovered near all-time lows, remained unchanged at 0.320 percent. Overnight rates fell to 0.331 percent from 0.335 percent.

Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.951 percent from 0.972 percent and overnight rates dropped to 0.325 percent from 0.330 percent.

The drop comes after another jump in banks' take-up of ECB liquidity on Tuesday as well as fresh hints from ECB members that its deposit rate could be cut, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates.

"I could imagine a zero deposit rate," Slovak ECB policymaker Jozef Makuch said this week, echoing earlier comments from Austria's Ewald Nowotny.

The ECB also extended its promise last week to supply banks with unlimited funding until the middle of January next year and did not rule out supplying further longer-term cash if the benefit of its twin LTROs prove not to have been enough.

The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.

High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 777 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked just under 700 billion euros overnight. In normal times the amounts are minimal.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph'

1 week

2 week

3 week

1 month

2 month

3 month

4 month

5 month

6 month

7 month

8 month

9 month

10 month

11 month

1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)