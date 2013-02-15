FRANKFURT, Feb 15 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Friday as the European Central Bank's chief said the economic impact of the euro's exchange rate is important, repeating a line that has fed expectations of potential ECB policy action. ECB President Mario Draghi's comments on the currency last week fed expectations its gains in recent months could open the door to an interest rate cut or other form of policy easing. He stuck to that line in Moscow on Friday, saying: "The exchange rate is not a policy target, but the exchange rate is important for growth and price stability." On Friday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.225 percent from 0.226 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.363 percent from 0.367 percent while the one-week rate was steady at 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.066 percent from 0.064 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.48727 percent from 0.48909 percent and one-week rates unchanged at 0.32091 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)