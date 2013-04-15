FRANKFURT, April 15 Euribor bank-to-bank lending
rate remained unchanged on Monday as markets evaluate the
likelihood of the European Central Bank cutting official
interest rates in the near future or taking other steps to ease
policy.
The ECB decided to leave interest rates on hold at its April
policy meeting, but ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank
would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act"
to boost the recession-hit euro zone.
ECB policymakers have, however, indicated that the bank is
not ready to cut the interest rate it pays to commercial banks
on their overnight deposits into negative territory from zero.
The deposit rate acts as a floor to money markets.
The ECB has also assured banks that it would continue to
supply them with unlimited liquidity for as long as needed.
On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
stayed at 0.210 percent, unchanged from Friday's reading.
The six-month rate remained at 0.327 percent, while the
one-week rate stayed at 0.082 percent. The
overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.082 percent from 0.086
percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were higher, with three-month rates
rising to 0.483 percent from 0.481 percent and one-week rates up
at 0.306 percent from 0.305 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
system was at 358 billion euros ($469 billion), high enough to
keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)