FRANKFURT, Dec 16 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates continued to head south on Friday as
rising excess liquidity in the banking system, the recent ECB
policy rate cut and its plans to pump 3-year liquidity into the
system, kept downward pressure on them.
On Tuesday, banks borrowed almost 300 billion euros ($390
billion) from the ECB's weekly handout of limit-free cash, the
largest amount since June 2009.
The money was the first offered at the ECB's new, lower
interest rate of 1.0 percent and comes just a week before it
will offer banks 3-year funding for the first time in its
history.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.417 percent from 1.419 percent.
Longer-term rates remained at the previous day's levels.
Six-month rates were unchanged at 1.667 percent
and 12-month rates flat at 2.001 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily
influence by excess liquidity, which rose to a hefty 308 billion
euros according to Reuters calculations --fell to
0.760 percent from 0.762 percent.
Overnight rates fell to 0.571 percent from 0.579
percent, the lowest level since April.
The recent intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has
left a growing pack of banks locked out of open funding markets
and reliant on the ECB.
The 292 billion euros weekly take up of ECB cash was well
above the 250 billion expected by traders polled by Reuters.
Banks also took an additional 41 billion euros in one-month
funding.
Emergency overnight borrowing also stayed high on Friday at
above 5 billion euros.
