FRANKFURT, March 16 Short-term bank-to-bank lending rates inched up on Friday, suggesting some of the impact of the European Central Bank's injection of more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system over the past couple of months may be wearing off.

One-week rates, the most heavily influenced by the level of cash in the system, paused after a downward march this week, rising to 0.320 percent from 0.318 percent on Thursday.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, continued to fall, to 0.853 percent from 0.862 percent - the lowest level since July 2010.

Euribor rates have dropped by more than a third over the last few months on the back of the flood of 3-year loans the ECB has poured into the financial markets since December.

But 3-month rates are still well above the low of 0.634 percent they hit in early 2010.

Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month rates fell to 1.158 percent from 1.168 percent and 12-month rates dropped to 1.495 percent from 1.505 percent.

Overnight rates fell to 0.356 percent from 0.363 percent on Thursday.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)