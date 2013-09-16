FRANKFURT, Sept 16 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Monday after a
European Central Bank policymaker said the ECB has various
options to prevent excessive rises in money market rates, but
was in no rush to act.
"We have still options available," ECB Executive Board
member Yves Mersch said, asked whether the ECB was running out
of ways to curb rates. "In our classical monetary policy
instruments we have room, we also have room in our liquidity
management, we also have room in our non-standard policy."
But Mersch said the central bank was not about to employ any
those in the near future.
"So from that point I can assure you that we are far from
running out of options and I do not see at present why we would
have to rush already to the next door, open it and take
something from the shelf," he said.
His comments came after the ECB left its main interest rate
unchanged at 0.5 percent earlier this month.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at
0.223 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate edged down to 0.338
percent from 0.342 percent, while the one-week rate
was steady at 0.096 percent. The overnight Eonia
rate rose on Friday to 0.072 percent from 0.068
percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector stood at 243 billion euros, still high enough to keep
short-term market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as
excess liquidity "remains above a certain threshold, estimated
to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros,
short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly
above the deposit rate".
Draghi said earlier this month, however, that there was no
stable relationship between excess liquidity and market rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)